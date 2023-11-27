Gray agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosenthal, St. Louis will also forfeit a draft pick and international bonus pool money as a result of signing Gray, who was given a qualifying offer from Minnesota before becoming a free agent. Gray is coming off an American League Cy Young runner-up finish in 2023 with the Twins, having collected a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 183:55 K:BB over 184 innings. He could be the final piece of a rotation makeover for the Cardinals after they announced deals with Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson last week.