Gray (illness) will make his scheduled Opening Day start Thursday against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray dealt with the flu for a week that sapped him of some strength and might have contributed to his decreased velocity this spring. However, he's feeling better and has been cleared to take the ball for the opener. The veteran right-hander held a 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 203:39 K:BB across 28 starts during his first season in St. Louis in 2024.