Gray (7-2) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers after giving up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Gray allowed his second-most runs of the season in what was tied for his second-shortest outing of the year. The veteran right-hander did at least exhibit his usual control, walking one or fewer in his seventh straight start, but he fanned fewer than five for the first time in his past five outings. Gray is still in possession of a healthy 3.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 85:15 K:BB over 79.2 innings, and he'll have a prime opportunity to right the ship against the lowly White Sox in his next scheduled appearance.