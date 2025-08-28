Gray (12-7) took the loss Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Gray was incredibly efficient, needing just 87 pitches to complete seven innings - a feat he has accomplished three times in five starts this month. The 35-year-old snapped a streak of seven consecutive starts in which he surrendered a home run. During August, Gray has a 3.48 ERA and a 35:8 K:BB across 31 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Athletics early next week.