Gray (hamstring) will throw a simulated pregame Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gray will pitch to hitters Sunday as the next step of his rehab process, but the hitters will not be permitted to swing. If all goes well Sunday, Gray may move on to throwing batting practice or a simulated game. Gray's status for Opening Day remains uncertain, though the Cardinals are still optimistic the 34-year-old righty will be able to pitch in St. Louis' opening series against the Dodgers.