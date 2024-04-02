Gray (hamstring) will no longer make a rehab start Wednesday, instead opting to throw a simulated game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray was set to make a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis, but he'll now head to Missouri to throw a simulated game in Springfield on Wednesday. The right-hander will be in St. Louis for the team's home opener against the Marlins, but he is expected to make another rehab start with Memphis next week. The earliest that Gray will be able to pitch for the Cardinals is their upcoming series with the Diamondbacks beginning April 12.