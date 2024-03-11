Gray (hamstring) got through a 20-pitch light bullpen session Monday with no issues and is slated for a longer bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gray didn't throw at full effort Monday, but he topped out at 92 mph in his final pitch and said afterward of his recovery that "it's been a good week." While Opening Day would appear to still be unlikely, working in Gray's favor is that he won't need to do a full ramp-up since the longest he went without throwing was two days. If Gray does need a stint on the injured list, it's shaping up to be a brief one.