Gray (hamstring) will throw a simulated game at the Cardinals' spring training complex Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's the next step as the right-hander continues to work his way back from a right hamstring strain. Among the hitters Gray will face in the sim game will be fellow rehabber Lars Nootbaar (ribs). Gray might be ready for a minor-league rehab game next week if things go well Friday, although that has not been confirmed. The hope remains that he could need only a minimum stay on the injured list, which would mean a return on April 9.