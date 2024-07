Gray and the Cardinals won't face Atlanta on Friday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, and Gray will get the nod to start the nightcap, per John Denton of MLB.com. The 34-year-old righty owns a 3.34 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 99.2 innings on the season, though he has given up 11 earned runs over 16.1 innings across his last three starts.