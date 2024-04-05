Gray (hamstring) is still expected to make a rehab start before rejoining the Cardinals' rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gray threw a 54-pitch simulated game Wednesday and expressed a desire Thursday for his next appearance to be in a start with the big club. However, St. Louis is sticking with its plan to give the veteran right-hander a rehab start first, as Zack Thompson remains on schedule to face the Phillies on Tuesday. Assuming all goes well in Gray's rehab start, he is slated to join the Cards' rotation sometime next weekend in Arizona.