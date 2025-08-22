Gray (12-6) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Rays on Thursday.

Gray wasn't dominant, but this was a much better effort than his last start, when he allowed six runs over five innings in a loss to the Yankees. Gray has given up 12 runs (11 earned) across 24 innings over his four starts in August, numbers right in line with his overall performance this year. He's at a 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 161:25 K:BB through 145.1 innings through 26 starts. The right-hander has a favorable matchup coming next week, as he's projected for a home start versus the Pirates.