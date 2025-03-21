Gray acknowledged Friday that his velocity has been down this spring, but he says he's healthy, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old ended last season on the injured list with right forearm flexor tendinitis and revealed Friday that he received a pain-killing injection at the time that delayed his offseason throwing program. He insists that his pitching arm is now fine physically, but the delayed throwing could be the cause for his velocity being down. Gray averaged just 90.6 mph with his four-seamer in Friday's start versus the Astros, which is down nearly two mph from last season's mark. The right-hander allowed five runs over 4.2 innings in the outing and now holds a 12.56 ERA in five Grapefruit League starts. For what it's worth, Gray said Friday of his velocity that "I still think that will come," per Katie Woo of The Athletic.