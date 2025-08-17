Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Takes sixth loss Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (11-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.
Gray was knocked around early, giving up two runs in the first inning and allowing runs in three of his five frames overall. The veteran had looked sharp in his previous three outings, posting a 2.37 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 19 innings, but Saturday's start halted that momentum. For the year, the right-hander carries a 4.30 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 140.1 innings in 25 starts.
