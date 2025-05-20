Gray (5-1) earned the win over Detroit on Monday, striking out 10 batters while allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings.

Gray was dominant in the victory, racking up 13 whiffs and notching a season high in strikeouts. It was the third time this season that the right-hander has recorded a scoreless quality start, though Gray has also had some clunkers, surrendering four-plus earned runs three times -- including in his previous start, when he yielded seven runs over 3.2 frames against Philadelphia. Collectively, Gray has pitched to a 4.02 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 61:13 K:BB over 56 innings, making him an attractive option for fantasy purposes despite the hiccups along the way. He's lined up to face the Diamondbacks the next time he takes the mound.