Gray (hamstring) has progressed to throwing from 120 feet and participating in agility drills, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Manager Oliver Marmol said there's a chance Gray could begin throwing bullpen sessions next week if Gray's recovery goes well over the weekend. The 34-year-old righty still isn't expected to start for the Cardinals on Opening Day, but it is appearing increasingly likely that Gray's early-season absence will be a brief one.