Gray (hamstring) threw 54 pitches over his three-inning simulated game Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray relayed Thursday that he feels good coming out of the sim game and feels ready to rejoin the big-league rotation, but the Cardinals' coaching and medical staffs likely prefer for him to make a rehab start at Triple-A Memphis or Double-A Springfield before clearing him for his St. Louis debut. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Gray is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals' brain trust later Thursday before a determination is made on his next step. Assuming he heads to an affiliate for a start early next week, Gray would likely be capped at around 70-to-75 pitches.