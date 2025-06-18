Cardinals' Sonny Gray: White Sox-Cardinals postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray and the Cardinals will not play against the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, and Gray will likely take the mound for the first game at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray recorded four consecutive quality starts before yielding six runs across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on June 12.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Roughed up by Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Blanks defending champs•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Stellar outing in sixth win•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Turns in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Tames Tigers with 10 punchouts•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Escapes with no-decision•