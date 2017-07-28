Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment
Piscotty (groin) went 0-for-3 in Low-A Peoria's 3-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Thursday.
Piscotty's rehab assignment kicked off Thursday after a couple of setbacks earlier in the month. The outfielder could well put in time at multiple levels in the minors before being activated, with his overall outlook likely to get clearer over the next couple of outings.
