Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment

Piscotty (groin) went 0-for-3 in Low-A Peoria's 3-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Piscotty's rehab assignment kicked off Thursday after a couple of setbacks earlier in the month. The outfielder could well put in time at multiple levels in the minors before being activated, with his overall outlook likely to get clearer over the next couple of outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast