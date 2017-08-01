Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Brought off DL
The Cardinals officially activated Piscotty (groin) from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Piscotty only produced three hits in 15 at-bats during a four-game rehab assignment with Low-A Peoria, but since his groin presented no complications during those contests, he'll be cleared to rejoin the big club. It's expected that Piscotty will see regular starts in right field now that he's healthy again, likley resulting in Tommy Pham sliding over to center field. Harrison Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot for Piscotty on the active roster.
