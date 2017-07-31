Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Continues rehab Sunday

Piscotty (groin) went 1-for-4 with a double in Low-A Peoria's 3-1 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Piscotty has scuffled some at the plate during his appearances with the Chiefs, going 3-for-15 over four games. However, he's on the verge of being activated, as the team's official site reports that he's likely to rejoin the Cardinals on Tuesday.