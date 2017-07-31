Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Continues rehab Sunday

Piscotty (groin) went 1-for-4 with a double in Low-A Peoria's 3-1 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Piscotty has scuffled some at the plate during his appearances with the Chiefs, going 3-for-15 over four games. However, he's on the verge of being activated, as the team's official site reports that he's likely to rejoin the Cardinals on Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast