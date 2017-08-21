Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Could remain with Cardinals following Sunday cameo
Piscotty, who was added to the Cardinals roster for Sunday's Little League Classic, could remain with the big-league club moving forward, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder was sent down to Triple-A Memphis back on Aug. 7 to work on his swing, and he's promptly gone 10-for-32 with three doubles, four home runs, seven RB and six walks over his time with the Redbirds. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has taken note of Piscotty's efforts since his demotion, so much so that the team is contemplating keeping him on the roster when they begin a three-game set at Busch Stadium on Tuesday against the Padres. Even if he does return, Piscotty isn't guaranteed to get his starting job back, considering the trio of Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler are all producing to varying degrees.
