Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to return Tuesday
Piscotty (groin) is expected to rejoin the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty is ready to return after missing over two weeks with a groin strain. The 26-year-old has been slowed by injuries this season, as he is slashing just .236/.348/.371 with six home runs in 69 games after putting up a .273/.343/.471 triple slash with 22 homers last year. He'll still reclaim an everyday role in right field upon his return, with Harrison Bader heading back to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Continues rehab Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Slated for rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Recovering slower than anticipated•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Status remains up in air•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...