Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to return Tuesday

Piscotty (groin) is expected to rejoin the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty is ready to return after missing over two weeks with a groin strain. The 26-year-old has been slowed by injuries this season, as he is slashing just .236/.348/.371 with six home runs in 69 games after putting up a .273/.343/.471 triple slash with 22 homers last year. He'll still reclaim an everyday role in right field upon his return, with Harrison Bader heading back to the minors in a corresponding move.