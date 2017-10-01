Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Gets day off

Piscotty is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Piscotty will get the day off after coming up with the big two-RBI hit in Saturday's game. Randal Grichuk takes over in right field, batting third.

