Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep in second game back
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Padres.
Piscotty's time in Triple-A Memphis may have done the trick, as he's posted a pair of two-hit efforts in his two games since returning. The outfielder is looking to stick with the big-league club for the balance of the campaign after being demoted to the Redbirds earlier this month to work on his swing.
