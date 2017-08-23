Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep in second game back

Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Padres.

Piscotty's time in Triple-A Memphis may have done the trick, as he's posted a pair of two-hit efforts in his two games since returning. The outfielder is looking to stick with the big-league club for the balance of the campaign after being demoted to the Redbirds earlier this month to work on his swing.

