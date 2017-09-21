Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup Thursday
Piscotty is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty will head to the bench for a breather after starting four of the past five games in right field, going 4-for-14 (.286) over that stretch. In his place, Randal Grichuk will start in right field, but it appears Piscotty will continue to see the heftier workload between the two down the stretch.
