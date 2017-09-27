Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Piscotty is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Piscotty will remain on the bench for the second straight contest as Randal Grichuk draws another start in right field. The 26-year-old has been in a mini-slump at the plate recently, going 0-for-10 with four strikeouts during his last four games, but will be available as a pinch hitter for Wednesday's tilt, just as he was Tuesday.
