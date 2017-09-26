Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Not part of Tuesday's lineup

Piscotty is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Piscotty went 0-for-9 over his last three games and is just 2-for-12 (.167) in his career against Tuesday's opposing starter, Jake Arrieta, so manager Mike Matheny decided to hold him out in favor of Randal Grichuk.

