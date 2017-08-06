Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Out of action Sunday
Piscotty is not in the lineup for St. Louis' series finale with the Reds on Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty has started four of the five games since returning from the disabled list, but he only has two hits in that span. He'll head to the bench for a day off, allowing Jose Martinez to enter the outfield fray to fill the void.
