Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Receives Wednesday night off

Piscotty is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.

Piscotty singled in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, but he'll hit the bench for a night off in order to ease back into action following his injury absence. Jose Martinez will pick a start in right field to replace him.

