Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Recovering slower than anticipated
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak confirmed Sunday that Piscotty's groin injury has lingered longer than expected, and the outfielder is no longer in line to return from the 10-day disabled list when eligible Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals plan to reevaluate Piscotty when their homestand opens Monday against the Rockies, at which point a clearer timeline for his return could be established. The absence of Piscotty has been offset to some degree by the recent return of Randal Grichuk (back) from the DL. Grichuk should play regularly in the outfield along with Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler until Piscotty is back to full strength.
