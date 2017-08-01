Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Returns in starting role Tuesday

Piscotty will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Brewers.

After the Cardinals activated him from the 10-day disabled list earlier Tuesday, it's no surprise that Piscotty will draw back into the starting nine for the series opener. Piscotty was sidelined for a little more than two weeks with the groin issue, but now that he's back to full strength, it's expected that he'll fill an everyday role for the Cardinals.

