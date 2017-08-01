Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Returns in starting role Tuesday
Piscotty will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Brewers.
After the Cardinals activated him from the 10-day disabled list earlier Tuesday, it's no surprise that Piscotty will draw back into the starting nine for the series opener. Piscotty was sidelined for a little more than two weeks with the groin issue, but now that he's back to full strength, it's expected that he'll fill an everyday role for the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Brought off DL•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Continues rehab Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Slated for rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Recovering slower than anticipated•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...