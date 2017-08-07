Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sent to minors

Piscotty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Piscotty has just three hits (.176) in six games since returning from the disabled list, and the 26-year-old is batting an unimpressive .232 on the season, so the Cardinals decided to send him back to the minors to straighten some things out. The move clears room on the roster for Dexter Fowler (wrist), who was activated from the disabled list. Randal Grichuk and Jose Martinez will likely see the bulk of starts in right field in his place, though it would be surprising if Piscotty stays with Memphis for too long.