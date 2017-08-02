Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return from DL

Piscotty (groin) went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

The 26-year-old outfielder made his return after having last seen action July 14, the first game of the second half. Piscotty will look to finally get on track over the balance of the campaign, as his .236 average and .369 slugging both represent stark dropoffs from last season's respective .273 and .457 figures.