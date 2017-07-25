Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Slated for rehab assignment Thursday

Piscotty (groin) is expected to head out on a rehab assignment with Low-A Peoria on Thursday, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.

Piscotty was recently reported to be recovering from his groin strain slower than expected, but it seems like the Cardinals' brass feels confident enough getting him back into game action later this week. No word has come forth as to how long he'll remain with the Chiefs, but things should clear up after he gets a couple games under his belt. Look for Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham to continue manning the corner outfield spots while he's sidelined.