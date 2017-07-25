Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Slated for rehab assignment Thursday
Piscotty (groin) is expected to head out on a rehab assignment with Low-A Peoria on Thursday, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.
Piscotty was recently reported to be recovering from his groin strain slower than expected, but it seems like the Cardinals' brass feels confident enough getting him back into game action later this week. No word has come forth as to how long he'll remain with the Chiefs, but things should clear up after he gets a couple games under his belt. Look for Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham to continue manning the corner outfield spots while he's sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Recovering slower than anticipated•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Status remains up in air•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Exits with groin strain•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Active night in Monday's win•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...