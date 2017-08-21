Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sticking with Cardinals
Piscotty, who was added as the 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic, will remain on the Cardinals' 25-man roster, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a walk in his return to big-league action Sunday, and after going 10-for-32 (.313) with a 1.202 OPS in eight games following his demotion to Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals decided he was ready to rejoin the big club. Still, it's unclear if Piscotty will reclaim his starting role in the outfield given the way Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler have all been playing as of late.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Could remain with Cardinals following Sunday cameo•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Added as 26th man•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two homers in first three games in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Out of action Sunday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....