Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sticking with St. Louis

Piscotty, who was added as the 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic, will remain on the Cardinals' 25-man roster, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a walk in his return to big-league action Sunday, and after he put together a 10-for-32 (.313) stretch with a 1.202 OPS in eight games following his demotion to Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals decided he was ready to rejoin the big club. Still, it's unclear whether Piscotty will reclaim his starting role in the outfield, given how well Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler have been playing.