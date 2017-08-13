Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two homers in first three games in Memphis
Piscotty has gone 4-for-14 with two home runs and three RBI over his first three games with Triple-A Memphis.
The 26-year-old outfielder became the latest Cardinal to be sent down to the minors for a tune-up on his swing when he was demoted last Monday. To his credit, Piscotty has hit the ground running, hitting safely in all three contests he's played in with the Redbirds. The length of Piscotty's stay in Memphis is still to be determined, but he could be back with the big-league club sooner than expected if he continues offering the same caliber of production that he's generated thus far.
