Cardinals' Steve Baron: Agrees to deal with Cardinals
Baron signed a minor-league deal with St. Louis in December, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Baron has only appeared in four major-league games throughout the course of his professional career, all coming with the Mariners in 2015. During this past season, the 27-year-old split time for Seattle's minor-league affiliates, including a slash line of .256/.339/.329 for Triple-A Tacoma in 54 games. He will serve as additional organizational depth for the Redbirds moving forward.
