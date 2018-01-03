Baron signed a minor-league deal with St. Louis in December, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Baron has only appeared in four major-league games throughout the course of his professional career, all coming with the Mariners in 2015. During this past season, the 27-year-old split time for Seattle's minor-league affiliates, including a slash line of .256/.339/.329 for Triple-A Tacoma in 54 games. He will serve as additional organizational depth for the Redbirds moving forward.