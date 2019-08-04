Cardinals' Steven Gingery: Rough landing in return from TJS

Gingery (elbow) (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Gulf Coast League Cardinals in his season debut last last Monday, allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk while recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

Gingery was making his long-awaited return from February 2018 Tommy John surgery, and as his final line indicates, it was a bit of a rocky outing. However, of overriding importance was that the 21-year-old southpaw was finally able to get back on the mound after a nearly 18-month recovery period. Gingery threw only nine pitches before getting the hook, and he'll look to progressively build up his arm over what remains of the season.