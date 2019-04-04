Cardinals' Steven Gingery: Still rehabbing TJS
Gingery is still recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in February of 2018, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
He is opening the year in extended spring training as he continues to work his way back from the procedure. It's possible he will just remain at the team's complex in Florida until short-season leagues open in June.
