Matz did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits and no walks. He struck out two.

Matz surrendered a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson in the fourth but otherwise kept the Tigers in check. He left after the fifth with a 3-1 lead, which was promptly blown by James Naile the following frame. Matz has been rocky so far this season, but Sunday was the first outing during which he did not walk a batter and gave up fewer than two runs. The 32-year-old now sits at a 5.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 36.1 innings. He lines up for a difficult matchup on the road against Boston next weekend.