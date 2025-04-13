Matz appears to be on track to draw a start Thursday on the road versus the Mets.

Matz was originally expected to enter the starting rotation Wednesday against the Astros, but after he tossed 2.1 innings of one-run ball in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies, he'll likely get pushed back a day. Andre Pallante is currently penciled in to draw the start Wednesday versus Houston, with Matz seemingly on track to follow him the next day on the mound. The left-hander has made five appearances out of the bullpen so far in 2025, surrendering four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 11.2 innings.