Matz (knee) will start Tuesday for Double-A Springfield.
He has been throwing bullpen sessions and is finally ready to begin his rehab assignment. It's been a rough first season for Matz in St. Louis, as injuries have limited him to 42.2 innings and he hasn't been consistently effective (5.70 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) when healthy. That said, he has a chance to return later this month and end the year on a high note.
