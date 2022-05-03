Matz (3-1) picked up the win Monday after he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four in the victory over the Royals.

Matz looked strong Monday, out dueling Zack Greinke in what was a 1-0 win. It was the second time this season he didn't walk a batter and he logged his first quality start of the campaign. Matz has had a mixed bag of production on the mound this season. He's had two starts where combined he's given up 11 runs in seven innings, but otherwise he's surrendered just one run over 16.2 frames in his other three outings. Matz's season long numbers now stand at a 4.56 ERA and 1.44 WHIP as he starts his second month with the Cardinals.