Matz (1-1) earned the win over Milwaukee on Saturday, hurling 5.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six.

After surrendering seven earned runs over three innings in a disappointing season debut, Matz turned things around with 5.2 scoreless frames and his first win Saturday. He allowed only one extra-base hit and struck out six in the performance. Fantasy managers in leagues that count quality starts may be disappointed that he was removed from the contest one out shy of completing six frames, but it's worth noting that Matz battled a blister in his first start, so it's a net positive that he was able to throw 77 pitches without the issue reoccurring Saturday. Matz is tentatively slated to make his next start Friday at Cincinnati.