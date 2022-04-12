Matz (finger) is scheduled to make his second start of the season Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz dealt with a blister in his Cardinals debut in Sunday's loss to the Pirates, with the issue likely playing a part in the southpaw getting tagged for seven runs on nine hits and a walk over three innings. The Cardinals are apparently confident the blister won't present too many problems for Matz moving forward, though fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with the southpaw as he heads to American Family Field.