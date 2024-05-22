Share Video

Matz (back) was cleared to resume playing catch Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz has been shut down from throwing since receiving a second pain-killing injection in his lower back May 12. The Cardinals haven't set a return timeline for the 32-year-old lefty, though a clearer picture may emerge once he gets back to throwing off a mound.

