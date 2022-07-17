The Cardinals reinstated Matz (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Reds in St. Louis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz will make his return to the St. Louis rotation for what will be his first start since May 22 after he needed extended time off to recover from a left shoulder impingement. During his most recent rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Matz built up to 4.1 innings and 81 pitches, so he should face only a light workload restriction Sunday.