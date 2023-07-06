Matz tossed 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Marlins, surrendering two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Heading into the week, Matz looked to be a candidate to start Wednesday, but the Cardinals instead had rookie Matthew Liberatore take the hill on three days' rest. Liberatore recorded just one out on 21 pitches and was shelled for four earned runs before the Cardinals called upon Dakota Hudson (2.2 innings) and Matz to work multiple frames out of the bullpen. With Adam Wainwright (shoulder) moving to the injured list earlier Wednesday, the Cardinals have an opening in the rotation again Sunday, but Matz could be passed over for the assignment in favor of Liberatore once again. Both Matz (32 pitches) and Hudson (52 pitches) handled heavier workloads than Liberatore on Wednesday and could be less fresh for Sunday.