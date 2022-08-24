Matz (knee) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday with no problems, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander threw a low-intensity side session over the weekend but has now progressed to mound work, and the Cardinals are apparently quite pleased with his recovery progress. Matz has pitched in only one game since May and is likely to require a multi-start rehab assignment in the minors before being reinstated from the injured list, so he shouldn't be expected back for at least a couple more weeks.